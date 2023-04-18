Sexy! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B-town, have a look

MUMBAI: Actress Hritiqa Chheber has been grabing the attention of the fans with her beautiful pictures all over the internet. We have seen the actress in the movie Operation Mayfair which also had Jimmy Shergill in the leading role.

The actress won the hearts of the fans with her beautiful looks and talent. She has been blessing the internet over the time with her sizzling pictures. Today, let's have a look at some of the hottest bikini pictures of the actress, which are grabbing the attention of the fans.

also read-Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”

Looking at these pictures, we won't be wrong been saying that actress Hritiqa Chheber is one of the major head turners of Bollywood industry. She is the new bikini girl in B-town, who is currently raising temperatures all over the internet.

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and we look forward to more of them in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Hritiqa Chheber and how would you rate her terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

also read -Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”