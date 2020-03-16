Sexy! Check out the time Nidhhi Agerwal set the social media on fire with her hot looks

MUMBAI: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actress we have in the acting industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress Nidhhi Agerwal across languages and ruling the hearts of millions not only with the beautiful acting craft but also with her looks.

No doubt Nidhhi Agerwal is one such name who is look up to not only in terms of acting but also in terms of fashion and fitness goals. The fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and post of the actress which definitely sets the social media on fire. Having said that today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress Nidhhi Agerwal which have left the fans awestruck.

Also read (Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess)

Looking at these pictures we wont be wrong in saying that actress Nidhhi Agerwal definitely knows how to hit the right cord when it comes to defining hotness and cuteness at the same time. She definitely knows the mantra to attract eyeballs of the fans with her sizzling looks and we really cannot take our eyes off these pictures of the actress.

What are your views on these pictures of the actress Nidhhi Agerwal and how will you rate the hotness of the actress do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Finally! Ananya Panday breaks her silence over breakup rumours with Ishan Khatter)