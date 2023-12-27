Sexy! Disha Patani raises temperature in bikini from her Thailand vacation

Actress Disha Patani is setting the gram on fire and making our jaws drop with her new bikini pictures from her Thailand vacation, we really cannot take our eyes off these clicks of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Disha Patani

MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the most loved and followed names we have in acting space, she has been known noty only for her acting projects but also for her sizzling looks and she has been blessing the internet feed over the time with her hotness which surely sets the gram on fire and rule the hearts of millions.

The fans always looks forward to the new posts of the actress and now as we know the actress is having the best time of her life as she is enjoying her vacation in Thailand along with her best friend and actress Mouni Roy, recently we have seen few pictures of both the actresses that has given some major hotness and vacation goals, and now the actress Disha Patani has once again grabbed our attention with her new series of pictures that are setting the gram on fire.

Also read-Disha Patani looks stunning in her latest clicks, and we cannot take our eyes off her

Indeed actress Disha Patani is looking super hot in her bikini and she is not only attracting the eyeballs of the fans but also making our jaws drop with her hotness, well she is surely giving some vacation goals, we really cannot take our eyes off these clicks of the actress and we shall looks forward to see more of the actress in the coming days.

What are your views on the actress Disha Patani and how will you rate her for her hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens address her as Cheap

            

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI FANS DISHA PATANI SEXY DISHA PATANI BIKINI Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: OMG! Yuvika gets accused of planning Esha’s wardrobe malfunction
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti’s mom slaps Ashwin
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara: Threat! Shaurya’s life is in danger
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Big Twist! Vandana and Kittu get addicted to mobile
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Avinash confronts Preeti and warns her
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
What! Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response to Dealing with 'Nonsense' in Recent Fan Interaction
MUMBAI : In the midst of the buzz surrounding his latest release, "Dunki," Bollywood's beloved Shah Rukh Khan took a...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
What! Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response to Dealing with 'Nonsense' in Recent Fan Interaction
Latest Video
Related Stories
Cheeni Kum
Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day
Salaar
Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collections
Tripti Dimri
Must read! Tripti Dimri or Tara Sutaria, who do you think is a better choice for Aashiqui 3?
Meera Chopra
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra all set to get married in February 2024; Read on to more!
Orry
Stunning! Orry's Christmas celebrations with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among other Bollywood celebrities; Check out PICs here!
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities Kick started; Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, and Mithila Palkar joined the celebrations