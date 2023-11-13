Sexy! Here are the times Junglee actress Pooja Sawant raised temperature with her hotness

We have seen and loved the actress in her different projects and today let us go through few hot clicks of the actress Pooja Sawant
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Pooja Sawant

MUMBAI :Over the time actress Pooja Sawant with her series and characters has been grabbing the attention of the fans, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from ott space.

Over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some hot clicks and raising the temperature all over the internet, and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress that are setting the internet on fire and grabbing the attention of the fans.

Also read -What! Sunny Deol reveals why kept a secret about his marriage with Pooja Deol for many years; Know here who is Pooja Deol!

Indeed actress Pooja Sawant has to be blamed for raising the temperature, she is attracting the eyeballs of the fans with such hot pictures. 

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and we shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days. 

What are your views on the actress Pooja Sawant and how will you rate her in terms of hotness do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read -Must Read! Have a look at a list of actors who has won the National Award maximum time

 
 

 
 

Pooja Sawant POOJA SAWANT HOT POOJA SAWANT SEXY POOJA SAWANT FANS OTT HOT ACTRESS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Goons enter the Luthra Mansion, Shaurya's life in danger
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Oh No! Kavya’s father has to pay a huge price for her enmity with Giriraj
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh on her acting journey so far, “Keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen”
MUMBAI : Rakul is a well known face in the entertainment industry. The 31-year-old actress made her Telugu and Tamil...
BEAUTIFUL! Check out These TV beauties looking gorgeous in Co-Ord sets
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! An intoxicated Kunal falls on Vandana, Mrunal takes advantage
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Yashashri Masurkar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi
MUMBAI: Yashashri Masurkar, the talented actress who plays the role of Bela in the hit series "Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re...
Recent Stories
Rakul Preet Singh
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh on her acting journey so far, “Keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakul Preet Singh
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh on her acting journey so far, “Keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen”
Shakti Kapoor
What! Shakti Kapoor reveals about the time he started crying after being ragged by Mithun Chakraborty, read more
Dilip Kumar
Whoa! THIS superstar gave a blockbuster in his 60’s and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Rajnikanth
Shahid Kapoor
Must read! Why Shahid Kapoor is not a part of any spy or cop universe films?
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan agreed for an ad shoot for only 6 lakhs, here's the shocking reason for it
Priyanka Chopra
Woah! Priyanka Chopra took acting classes from these Veteran actors, check it out