Sexy! Here are the times when actress Pooja Chopra set the social media on fire with her hot looks

We have seen and loved the actress Pooja Chopra in her projects and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of actress

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 14:33
movie_image: 
Sexy! Here are times actress Pooja Chopra set the social media on fire with her hot looks

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing contribution, how can we forget projects like Fashion, Commando: A One Man Army, Poison 2 and few others coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

The fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the actress, and why not, she definitely knows the mantra to rule the hearts of fans not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her sizzling looks.

Over the time we have also seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of the actress which  definitely sets the social media on fire. Having said that today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress Pooja Chopra which have left the fans in a complete awestruck.

Also read (Exclusive! Bijendra Kala and Pooja Chopra to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Jeevan Bheema Yojana )

Looking at these pictures we won't be wrong in saying that actress Pooja Chopra definitely knows the right formula to to grab the attention of the fans with her hot looks, we won't be wrong in saying that Pooja Chopra is one such actress who is looked up to not only for the hotness but also for some fitness goals.

We cannot take our eyes off these pictures of the actress, what are your views on the actress Pooja Chopra and how will you rate the hotness of her, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Shocking! Arjun Kanungo had the same experience as KK)

Pooja Chopra Poison 2 Commando One Man Army Vidyut Jamwal Pooja Chopra hot Pooja Chopra fan Pooja Chopra sexy Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 14:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! Check out the lovey dovey moment of Pariraj in Parineetii
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of...
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for movie Mujahid
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Model Kamal Cheema mesmerized the audience with his acting and writing talent
MUMBAI: Former President of India Dr APJ Kalam said one should dream. And then try to complete it. Model Kamal Cheema...
Huge update! Not Tejasswi Prakash but this actress to feature in Dream Girl 2?
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is in the news every day recently as she is climbing the ladder of success pretty quickly post...
Must read! Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede being singled out?
MUMBAI: Aryan Khan was recently give a clean chit by the NCB. It has now become clear as the light of day that Shah...
Interesting! This is what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha is up to now
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for movie Mujahid
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for movie Mujahid
Latest Video