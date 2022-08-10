Sexy! Here are the times when 'Sorry Day' actress Rushali Rai raised the temperature with her hot looks

MUMBAI :Actress Rushali Rai has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution.

She is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting industry who is known not only for her acting chops but also for her sizzling looks.

Over the time, she has been blessing the internet feed with some of the hot and sizzling pictures which are not only grabbing the attention of the fans but also getting some jaw dropping reactions from them.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of these hot pictures of the actress Rushali Rai which are setting the internet on fire.

ALSO READ – It's a wrap! Kunal Kemmu shares an emotional post as his directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’ concludes its shoot.

Actress Rushali Rai is the one of the major attractions coming from the acting space who definitely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire.

What are your views on the actress Rushali Rai and how will you rate her hotness?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Anusha Dandekar reacts to netizens commenting on her relationship status, says “how boring does your own love life have to be…”