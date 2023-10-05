Sexy! Here are times when actress Pooja Bhalekar raised temperatures with her ravishing looks

MUMBAI : Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of fans over the time with her acting. She is indeed one of the popular actresses we have in Bollywood who is known not only for her acting, but also for her hotness.

She has been blessing the internet with some of the hottest pictures and has been a major head turner when it comes to fitness. Having said that, let us have a look at a few ravishing pictures of her which are getting some jaw-dropping reactions from fans.

Also read – Trolled! Netizens are not happy with the reports of Pooja Hegde starring opposite Shahid Kapoor in Koi Shaq, “Isko bhi flop karwa ke rahegi aur baad me bolegi 'Koi Shaq'”

Looking at these pictures, we won’t be wrong in saying that she is one of the major attractions from Bollywood who knows how to grab attention with her hotness. She is indeed raising temperatures with these pictures and we would love to see more of her in the coming days.

What are your views on actress Pooja Bhalekar and how will rate her in terms of Hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also read – Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now