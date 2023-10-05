Sexy! Here are times when actress Pooja Bhalekar raised temperatures with her ravishing looks

We have seen and loved actress Pooja Bhalekar in her projects. Today, let's have a look at few ravishing pictures of her.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:21
movie_image: 
Pooja Bhalekar

MUMBAI : Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of fans over the time with her acting. She is indeed one of the popular actresses we have in Bollywood who is known not only for her acting, but also for her hotness.

She has been blessing the internet with some of the hottest pictures and has been a major head turner when it comes to fitness. Having said that, let us have a look at a few ravishing pictures of her which are getting some jaw-dropping reactions from fans.

 Also read –  Trolled! Netizens are not happy with the reports of Pooja Hegde starring opposite Shahid Kapoor in Koi Shaq, “Isko bhi flop karwa ke rahegi aur baad me bolegi 'Koi Shaq'”

Looking at these pictures, we won’t be wrong in saying that she is one of the major attractions from Bollywood who knows how to grab attention with her hotness. She is indeed raising temperatures with these pictures and we would love to see more of her in the coming days.

What are your views on actress Pooja Bhalekar and how will rate her in terms of Hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read – Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now

Pooja Bhalekar POOJA BHALEKAR HOT POOJA BHALEKAR SEXY POOJA BHALEKAR BIKINI Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
7
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Will Rashi leave Pushpa’s home to live with Dilip on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible follows the journey of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a strong and independent woman...
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
MUMBAI :  Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which took the box office by storm...
Really! Kriti Sanon sits on the floor for Adipurush trailer launch, netizens say “pure soul no show off”
MUMBAI :  Kriti Sanon by now has proved that she is not just a pretty face but also a talented actress. With films like...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj points fingers at Kavya's character, latter curses him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tragic! Sai consoles Virat and assures him of Pakhi’s return
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Adipurush, Tiger 3
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adipurush, Tiger 3
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
Kriti Sanon
Really! Kriti Sanon sits on the floor for Adipurush trailer launch, netizens say “pure soul no show off”
Saif Ali Khan
Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
Madhur Bhandarkar
What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”