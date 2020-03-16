Sexy! Remember the 'Grand Masti' actress Bruna Abdullah? She is too hot to handle in these pictures

We have seen and loved the actress Bruna Abdullah in her movies and today, let's have a look at some of her hot and sizzling pictures of the actress, which are setting the social media on fire!

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 11:08
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Actress Bruna Abdullah has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution as an actress. How can we forget the Grand Masti actress who has managed to grab the attention of the fans in the movie, not only with her amazing acting craft, but also with her looks!

Bruna Abdullah is one such actress from the Bollywood industry, who has been setting the social media on fire with her sizzling looks and pictures all over the social media and her Instagram feed is the proof! The fans also on the other hand, always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts which never fail to impress them.

Having said that, let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actresses which have grabbed the attention of the fans and have set the social media on fire!

Looking at these pictures, we won't be wrong in saying that actress Bruna Abdullah is one such name who definitely knows some mantra to grab the attention of the fans and indeed, she is one of the major head turners in B-Town when it comes to defining hotness!

We really cannot take our eyes off these pictures of the actress. What are your views on these pictures? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bruna Abdullah BRUNA ABDULLAH HOT BRUNA ABDULLAH SEXY BRUNA ABDULLAH FANS Grand Masti Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
About Author

