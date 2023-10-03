Sexy! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress Monica Chaudhari looks too hot to handle in these pictures

MUMBAI :Actress Monica Chaudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting contribution. She is undoubtedly one of the major head turners coming from B-town who is known not only for her beautiful acting, but also for her looks.

She has been blessing the internet over the time with hot pictures which are definitely grabbing the attention of the fans and winning hearts. Having said that, let's have a look at some of these hot and sizzling pictures of the actress which are not only getting some jaw dropping reactions from the fans but also raising the temperatures all over the internet.

Also read Exclusive! Rahuul Chwudhary roped in for Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal

Looking at these pictures, one thing is sure. Actress Monica Chaudhary is one of the major attractions coming from the acting space when it comes to defining hotness and cuteness at the same time. She is definitely known for raising temperatures.

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures and would love to see more of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Monica Chaudhary and how will you rate her in terms of Hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on slapping Rani Mukerji for a scene