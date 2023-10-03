Sexy! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress Monica Chaudhari looks too hot to handle in these pictures

We have seen and loved actress Monica Chaudhary in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Today, let's have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 10:09
movie_image: 
Monica

MUMBAI :Actress Monica Chaudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting contribution. She is undoubtedly one of the major head turners coming from B-town who is known not only for her beautiful acting, but also for her looks.

She has been blessing the internet over the time with hot pictures which are definitely grabbing the attention of the fans and winning hearts. Having said that, let's have a look at some of these hot and sizzling pictures of the actress which are not only getting some jaw dropping reactions from the fans but also raising the temperatures all over the internet.

Also read  Exclusive! Rahuul Chwudhary roped in for Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal

Looking at these pictures, one thing is sure. Actress Monica Chaudhary is one of the major attractions coming from the acting space when it comes to defining hotness and cuteness at the same time. She is definitely known for raising temperatures. 

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures and would love to see more of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Monica Chaudhary and how will you rate her in terms of Hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read  Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on slapping Rani Mukerji for a scene

Monica Chaudhary Monica Chaudhary hot Monica Chaudhary sexy Monica Chaudhary fans Monica Chaudhary hot pictures Tu Jhooti main Makkar Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ranjan Kartik Aryan Bollywood news television news Bollywood actress television actors digital news digital actors ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 10:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama contact Sampath; latter makes a shocking revelation
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Vaishnavi Ganatra roped in for Naagin 6
MUMBAI : Colors TV’s Naagin is one of the most popular shows on Television. The show is currently on it’s 6th season....
Exclusive! Araham Sawant roped in for Naagin 6
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s Naagin is one of the most popular shows on Television. The show is currently on it’s 6th season....
WOW! Jawan: These stars will be doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang with a blockbuster like Pathaan which has collected more than Rs....
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat takes Sai to the bedroom and makes a demand
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy Vijay
WOW! Jawan: These stars will be doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Thalapathy Vijay
WOW! Jawan: These stars will be doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her
Salman Khan
When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 2: After a great start, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a drop
Jim Sarbh
Exclusive! "Gender doesn't matter; it is all about the quality of story and people in our life" Jim Sarbh on mostly being part of women centric films
Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on
Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on slapping Rani Mukerji for a scene