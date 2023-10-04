Sexy! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is setting Instagram on fire with bikini pictures, take a look

MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting, actor Varun Dhawan has been winning the hearts of the fans, created a strong mark in Bollywood. Fans always look forward to every new update about the actor.

Currently, his niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing eyeballs with her sizzling looks. She was first seen at the wedding of the actor and she instantly grabbed the attention of the audience. With her looks and cuteness, she has made way to everyone's heart.

Anjini Dhawan has been winning hearts with a few sizzling pictures. These have been raising temperatures on social media.

These looks of Anjini Dhawan are setting the internet on fire as she perfectly defines hotness and is ruling hearts. She is undoubtedly one of the hottest topics of B-town and most loved star kid we have in the industry.

