Sexy! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is setting the Instagram on fire with bikini pictures

MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Varun Dhawan has been winning the hearts of the fans, he has indeed created a strong mark in the heart and mind of fans who always look forward to every detail about the actor.

And now as we know the niece of the actor Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks, Anjini Dhawan was seen first at the wedding of the actor and grabbed the eyeballs with her looks, and cuteness, since then she had made way for the hearts of fans.

Anjini Dhawan has been winning hearts with few sizzling pictures and these pictures of the starkid Anjini Dhawan is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen raising temperature with her hot looks in bikini.



Indeed these pictures of Anjini Dhawan are setting the internet on fire and she is perfectly defining hotness and ruling the hearts, no doubt she is no one of the hot topic of B Town and one of the most loved star kid we have in industry

