News

Shaan to come up with a song on 'coronavirus warriors'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan has created a song about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The track is basically a tribute to the people who have been trying their best to save the nation from COVID-19.

Titled "Main Asli Hindustan Hu", the song will be out soon.

Sharing the news among his social media followers, Shaan wrote: "MainAsliHindustanHu
A tribute to our Warriors in our Fight against Covid19. Penned By @aalokshrivastav and composed by @dushyantcomposer Out soon.

Amidst the lockdown, singers have been seen making the best use of social media. From Sonu Nigam to Akhil Sachdeva and Jasleen Royal, a slew of singers recently conducted a live online music concert for their fans.

Tags Shaan Coronavirus Warriors COVID-19 Main Asli Hindustan Hu Lockdown Sonu Nigam Akhil Sachdeva Jasleen Royal Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here