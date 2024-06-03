Shaan on Kishore Kumar been his inspiration forever – Exclusive

MUMBAI: No doubt Shaan is one of the most loved and popular names we have in industry over the time with his beautiful voice the singer has given life to so many songs which are there in our hearts till today, it was an event in Mumbai in the memory of the legendary singer of Indian cinema Kishore Kumar where we have seen the singer Shaan gracing the event. Shaan to host season 7 of popular show, 'Crazy for Kishore'

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar Indian singer Shaan expressed his love for legendary singer Kishore Kumar and how he has been inspiration for him

Shaan said that Kishore Kumar has been his inspiration when he was new in the industry, he has been following the legendary singer and he is one such name who is the idol for every singer in the industry, there are no single singer in today's time who has not taken any sort of inspiration from the legendary Kishore Kumar.

Shaan went candid and also revealed that he is really looking forward to singing for some new talents, he has already sung for Ranbir Kapoor but he is really looking forward to singing for Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others.

No doubt it is always a treat to listen to Shaan and we look forward to see some more amazing melodious songs coming from the side of the singer in the upcoming time.

