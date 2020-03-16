Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular character trying to make her place in a male-dominated sport

MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch Tapsee Pannu in her projects, and given her filmography, she always looks forward to delivering something different from what she has done previously. The upcoming movie of Taapsee Pannu titled Shabaash Mithu has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making.

The movie, which is based on the test and ODI captain of the Indian women's National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, is now all set to hit the big screen. Finally, the trailer of the movie is out.

Here is that trailer

About the trailer

The trailer begins with the dream of Mithali Raj from when she was 8 years of age, that is, to see the women's cricket team women in blue. Later, we see the hardships and struggles coming in the way of the aspiring cricketer. She is trying to make a mark in the male-dominated sport.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt we are going to witness the extraordinary journey of a cricketer Mithali Raj. We know the success of the cricketer, but the movie will give us the opportunity to see the hardships and struggles of Mithali Raj. We got to see some hard-hitting and intense dialogue delivery in the trailer, and the same is expected from the movie. The passion and dedication is seen in the trailer. We won't be wrong in saying that it is going to be yet another power-packed performance by Taapsee Pannu.

The cast of the movie

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the movie Shabaash Mithu also has Mumtaz Sorcar and Vijay Raaz along with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release on 15 July 2022.

