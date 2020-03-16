Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular character trying to make her place in a male-dominated sport

The trailer of Shabaash Mithu, which has Taapsee Pannu in the leading role, is finally out, here is the trailer review.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 11:41
movie_image: 
Shabaash Mithu

MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch Tapsee Pannu in her projects, and given her filmography, she always looks forward to delivering something different from what she has done previously. The upcoming movie of Taapsee Pannu titled Shabaash Mithu has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making.

The movie, which is based on the test and ODI captain of the Indian women's National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, is now all set to hit the big screen. Finally, the trailer of the movie is out.

Here is that trailer

 

 

About the trailer

The trailer begins with the dream of Mithali Raj from when she was 8 years of age, that is, to see the women's cricket team women in blue. Later, we see the hardships and struggles coming in the way of the aspiring cricketer. She is trying to make a mark in the male-dominated sport.

ALSO READ – Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Expectation from the movie

No doubt we are going to witness the extraordinary journey of a cricketer Mithali Raj. We know the success of the cricketer, but the movie will give us the opportunity to see the hardships and struggles of Mithali Raj. We got to see some hard-hitting and intense dialogue delivery in the trailer, and the same is expected from the movie. The passion and dedication is seen in the trailer. We won't be wrong in saying that it is going to be yet another power-packed performance by Taapsee Pannu.

The cast of the movie

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the movie Shabaash Mithu also has Mumtaz Sorcar and Vijay Raaz along with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release on 15 July 2022.

How excited are you about the movie Shabaash Mithu? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu Mithali Raj Vijay Raaz Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 11:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “If you are playing a character you have to believe in it” Rajesh Khatter on playing other side in the web series Avrodh season 2
MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khattar is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. We have seen some...
EXPLOSIVE! Mandana Karimi CRITICIZED for twerking in Burqa; details inside
MUMBAI: Mandana Karimi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has an impressive fan...
Spy Bahu: Unfortunate! Sejal regrets betraying while Yohan has fallen in love with her
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Interesting! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar has unique nicknames for these costars, Deets inside
MUMBAI:  Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.  After...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming TWIST! Sai and Virat to consummate again, Pakhi disheartened
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for huge drama in the upcoming episode. We have seen how...
EXCLUSIVE! Shivendraa Om Saainiyol is all set to enter Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Oops! Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor massively backlashed by the netizens for her recent attire, see reactions
Latest Video