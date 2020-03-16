Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular Character who is trying to make her space in this male dominating sports

MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Tapsee Pannu in her projects and looking at the filmography of the actress, she always looks forward to deliver something different from what she has done previously. The upcoming movie of Taapsee Pannu titled Shabaash Mithu has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making.

The movie which is based on the test and ODI captain of Indian women's National Cricket Team Mithali Raj is now all set to hit the big screen and finally the trailer of the movie is out.

Here is that trailer

About the trailer

The trailer begins with the dream of Mithali Raj when she was 8 years of age, to see the women's cricket team women in blue, later we see the hardships, struggles with a lot of odds and barriers coming in the way of the Aspiring cricketer Mithali Raj. We also get to see glimpses that cricket is a male dominating sport but Mithali Raj is here to make her mark and identity in this field.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt we are going to witness another extraordinary journey of a cricketer Mithali Raj, we know the success of the cricketer but the movie will give the opportunity to see the hardships and struggles of Mithali Raj. We get to see some hard hitting and intense dialogue delivery in the trailer the same is expected from the movie. The passion and dedication which is powered on screen can be seen from the trailer and the same can be expected from the movie. We won't be wrong in saying that it is going to be yet another power packed performance coming from the side of the actress Taapsee Pannu.

The cast of the movie

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the movie Shabaash Mithu also has Mumtaz Sorcar and Vijay Raaz along with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release on 15 July 2022

