News

Shabana Azmi is coherent, talking normally, recognizing people

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 06:48 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident when her car rammed into a truck on Saturday, January 18, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The 69-year-old actress was rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and then shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri in Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar and Baba Azmi have been in the hospital for the past two days. This past weekend saw many celebrities from the industry paying visit to the Akhtar family at the hospital.

Producer Boney Kapoor said that there is nothing alarming, as per doctors. He said that the actress is currently sedated as there is pain but everything is fine. He said that except for Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi, no one is allowed into the ICU.

He revealed that Shabana Azmi is coherent, talking normally, recognizing people. He said that doctors have kept her under observation and making sure that there is no internal injury to rule out potential dangers. Boney Kapoor said that she is a fighter and will come out of it.

Javed’s ex-wife Honey Irani, children Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar, Vipul Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal and Jeetendra among others visited the family this past weekend.

Tags > Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Baba Azmi, Boney Kapoor, Akhtar family, Tanvi Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Adhuna Akhtar, Vipul Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal, Jeetendra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Jan 2020 07:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ki’s Mishti aka Rhea Sharma has honest confessions to make | Woh Pehli Baar
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ki’s Mishti aka Rhea... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Jan 2020 07:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya to again land in trouble | Vivek doesn’t like Vidya’s teaching methods
Vidya to again land in trouble | Vivek doesn’t... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days