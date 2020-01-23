Shabana Azmi 'stable' and 'under observation'

MUMBAI: Shabana Azmi is recovering. The veteran actress, who was injured in a road accident, is currently under observation but her condition is stable.

A source close to the actress revealed: "Shabana Azmi is recovering. She is under observation but stable now."

Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her UV and a truck near Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

The actress was initially rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai but shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri the same evening.

Azmi's husband Javed Akhtar and his children Farhan and Zoya Akhtar paid a visit to the hospital, and their pictures went viral on social media. They were accompanied by Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Although Azmi is recovering, it is not known when will she be discharged from the hospital.