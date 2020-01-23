News

Shabana Azmi 'stable' and 'under observation'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 12:09 PM

MUMBAI: Shabana Azmi is recovering. The veteran actress, who was injured in a road accident, is currently under observation but her condition is stable.

A source close to the actress revealed: "Shabana Azmi is recovering. She is under observation but stable now."

Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her UV and a truck near Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

The actress was initially rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai but shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri the same evening.

Azmi's husband Javed Akhtar and his children Farhan and Zoya Akhtar paid a visit to the hospital, and their pictures went viral on social media. They were accompanied by Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Although Azmi is recovering, it is not known when will she be discharged from the hospital.

Tags > Shabana Azmi, Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College Hospital, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
22 Jan 2020 08:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bad news for Shivin fans, Gauhar slams Asim, SidNaaz fights, and more
Bad news for Shivin fans, Gauhar slams Asim,... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Jan 2020 07:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of DADAMJ share secrets from the sets, first memory, and more
Cast of DADAMJ share secrets from the sets, first... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days