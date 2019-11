MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker worked together way back in 2004 in one of the most successful movies Swades. Since then, the two haven’t worked together.

Now, as per sources, the two soon will be working together and will be collaborating for a movie titled Operation Khukri, where the actor will be essaying the role of an Indian army officer.

Well, not much about the movie, the cast, or the character is known, as everything is kept under wraps.