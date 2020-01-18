Shah Rukh Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar to collaborate on a film?

MUMBAI: Fans of Shah Rukh are eagerly waiting for the actor to announce his next film. The grapevine has been rife about King Khan’s next with South director Atlee, Raj & DK, and Rajkumar Hirani. However, none of it has been confirmed. On his birthday celebration with media in 2019, Shah Rukh had mentioned that he is working on something and will soon announce his next. However, nothing has been heard about it since then.

A day back, Bharat filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar celebrated his birthday at a restaurant in Mumbai where Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and others were present. Among everyone, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s entry as a guest at the party that grabbed the attention. While Shah Rukh has been away from the limelight for over a year, rumours about his next film keep doing rounds. Now, his presence at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday celebration has sparked rumours of a collaboration between the two.

