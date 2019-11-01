News

Shah Rukh Khan and Anand Rai to produce a movie starring Katrina Kaif

By Ektaa Kumaran
01 Nov 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: The last collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Anand L Rai was a big disaster at the box office, as Zero didn’t fare well. But it seems like the director and the hero had bonded on the sets. They are planning to produce the remake of a South Korean film revolving around two female cops, and as per early reports, Katrina Kaif has been finalized to play one of the leading female stars.

Zero has suffered a big setback at the box office last year. The film received a lukewarm response at the ticket window, minting just Rs 98 crores against a budget of Rs 200 crores domestically. However, one thing which remained after Zero was friendship between Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai. During the shooting of Zero, Anand L Rai became very close to Shah Rukh Khan as both shared the same passion for films. For the second lead, the makers have approached Vidya Balan but the actress is still to give a nod for the movie.

Well, it will be a treat to see these two heroines sharing the screen space together. 

