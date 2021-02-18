Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to dance on a peppy number in Pathan

MUMBAI: Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan has been announced, fans cannot keep calm. The film also stars John Abraham. Moreover, SRK and DP will be shaking a leg for a dance number in this film.

The movie is expected to be a massive hit as it marks SRK’s comeback after Zero. When we talk about Deepika and King Khan dancing together, the only song that comes to mind is Lungi Dance. It was such a massive hit that it is a part of most of our playlists even today.

According to reports, Pathan’s shoot has already begun, and the actor is shooting for it in Mumbai at the YRF studio for the past three days. Deepika will be seen shaking her leg with SRK in a groovy dance number, which Vishal and Shekhar will compose. Their chemistry always leaves fans swooning.

Talking about the film, Salman Khan recently confirmed being a part of Pathan during one of the weekend ka vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 14. The climax action sequence would be shot at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

