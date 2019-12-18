Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale completes 4 years of release

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were once the most sizzling pair of Bollywood. The duo became an iconic romantic jodi after Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Interestingly, filmmaker Rohit Shetty surprised the audience after he decided to recreate SRK and Kajol’s romance-filled magic with his 2015 release Dilwale. While Shah Rukh and Kajol’s jodi always did wonders at the box office, it was expected to hit new milestones in this modern age love story. However, contrary to the expectations, Dilwale failed to make the cash registers jingle. But despite the criticism and the box office failure, Dilwale continues to be among the most talked about movies. So, as Dilwale clocks 4 years of release today, here we bring you some unknown facts about the Rohit Shetty directorial.

In Dilwale, SRK was seen playing the role of Varun Dhawan’s elder brother. Interestingly, his role was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s role in 1991 release Hum.

Gerua, shot on SRK and Kajol, is considered to be the most expensive song ever shot on this couple.

Dilwale also featured veteran actor Vinod Khanna in a special role. The movie marked SRK’s first collaboration with Khanna and also happened to be the legendary actor’s last onscreen appearance.

Kajol and SRK reunited in Dilwale five years after Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan.

Tusshar Kapoor was the first choice for Veer’s role.

Well, isn’t that interesting? Did you want to see SRK and Kajol share screen space again?

