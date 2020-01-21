Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena to reunite for Rajkumar Hirani film?

MUMBAI: SRK’s next announcement since his last release Zero is a much-discussed topic. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next announcement. In fact, there was a fan who tweeted that if SRK doesn’t announce his next at the earliest, he will cut his wrist and attempt suicide.

Is he working with Bigil director Atlee or is it a Rajkumar Hirani movie that he has signed? The curious case of Shah Rukh Khan's next release continues to boggle our minds, and the actor seems to be enjoying the curiosity.

It’s been a year but he's still searching for that one right script. After we read reports of how he has finalised Go Goa Gone director, Raj & DK's next, here comes the latest update that may excite his fans.

The actor has finally signed his next film with Rajkummar Hirani. There is also a buzz that 'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as the leading lady in this film. It will be really exciting to watch the Ra.One co-stars working together once again. However, nothing has confirmed officially yet from either side.

Well, this piece of news is very overwhelming for all SRKians and they couldn't have asked for more.

On the professional front, Kareena is currently enjoying the success of her last outing 'Good Newwz' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. SRK was last seen hosting a popular talk show that inspires people and discusses issues that are relevant in today's day and age.