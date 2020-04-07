Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to appear in WHO's 'One World: Together At Home' live event to raise funds

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of the deadly coronavirus. The rising cases have left everyone worried. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the crisis. Celebrities too have come forward to show their support in this tough time.

Almost all the countries are dealing with the pandemic and trying to find a cure. Lockdown has been imposed in many countries and people have been asked to stay indoors. Amidst this, Hollywood as well as Bollywood stars are doing their best to raise awareness among their fans about Coronavirus and the precautions to be taken. Now, it is being reported that a Live event will be organised by WHO to raise funds and it will have the appearance of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, John Legend and more.

As reported, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be joining the Hollywood biggies in a Live called 'One World: Together At Home'. This initiative by the World Health Organisation is to raise funds to fight for the pandemic. Other stars who are also going to be a part of this event are David Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John and others. The live event will be broadcasted on 18 April and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

The announcement of the event was made by the official Twitter handle of Global Citizen as they shared the banner with the names of all the stars who are going to perform at the live event. SRK and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are on the list. The tweet reads, @LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now.

Take a look.