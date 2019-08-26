Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to clash on Eid 2020?

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan, who were supposed to collaborate, are not doing a movie together now. Salman has moved ahead and is now doing Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2, while the filmmaker is said to already be adding the finishing projects for his next, an announcement which is expected by next week.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is said to have finalised Shah Rukh Khan for his next and the film will release on Eid 2020. Akshay Kumar too announced the release of Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020. If all three movies release on Eid 2020, it will mean a clash of the biggies with the box office getting divided into three parts and nobody emerging a clear winner. But chances are that Shah Rukh and Salman being close buddies may change their dates for each other. While Salman has announced Dabangg 3, Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is yet to announce his next project.

A trade source shared with Pinkvilla, “Once certain issues arose between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan, the filmmaker had realised that Inshallah may not be possible, so he had initiated talks with Shah Rukh Khan. They had last worked together in Devdas (2002) and both have always shared a warm and cordial association. But the project that Bhansali and SRK may do together won’t be Inshallah. It will be a new movie. SLB recently got the title, Izhaar, registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and he and Shah Rukh were in talks for Izhaar being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhansali Productions. It’s a beautiful, intense love story of unexpressed love and speculation is rife that the project that the filmmaker will direct SRK in. Initially, it was to be directed by a top director and Bhansali was only producing it but now Inshallah has been shelved, he is free to direct it himself. The lead actress is yet to be finalized but buzz is that it may be Alia Bhatt.”

The source added, “There’s a strong possibility that Salman and Shah Rukh won’t clash on Eid next year. After they patched up a few years ago, they are best friends today and are there for each other. It was SRK who pushed back the release date of Raees when he heard it was clashing with Salman Khan's Sultan. Both stars are producers too and know that box office clashes are not good for a movie’s prospects. Both Sajid Nadiadwala and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reputed filmmakers and it won’t be good for either movie to clash. SRK and Salman are just a call away from each other so chances of a clash are less. It will be interesting to see the third film, Akshay Kumar’s film, Laxmmi Bomb, clash with the Khans on a big date like Eid. He hasn’t taken on the Khans before and this clash will be one to watch out for. While Laxmmi Bomb is a supernatural thriller, it is a remake of the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana but Bhansali's movies and Kick 2 are most anticipated films for audiences always.”