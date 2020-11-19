Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reprise these ICONIC characters in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s much awaited movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are joining forces for the movie. While Aamir will take the lead in this Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, reports now claim that Shah Rukh and Salman have equally interesting roles to play in the film.

The two stars, who will be making a cameo, will revisit his iconic characters from the ‘90s. According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, ‘LSC’ that is set in the mid-‘90s will have SRK returning to the big screen in his youthful glory, playing the character Raj Malhotra from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

Salman, on the other hand, who is still in talks to feature in the film, is likely to bring back Prem to the big screen. "His Prem wooed the audience in the '90s, from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun! to Hum Saath Saath Hain and Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy. There's a track set in 1989 that depicts a change in audience taste, from action to romance, and the craze around Salman. They are expected to finalise the details soon," revealed the source.

There were also plans to get the two Khans to feature as their iconic characters ‘Karan Arjun’, but that was eventually scrapped.

According to the report, the film will follow Aamir’s character through five decades with the screenplay weaving in iconic moments from each decade. “During this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world," shares a source, promising that the interaction between the two will bring in a lot of laughs and SRK's Raj will be an upgrade of Dick Cavett's cameo role from the 1994 original.

SRK will go back to 1995 and look like a younger version of himself with the use of prosthetics and VFX. The report further adds that the cameos will not be run-of-the-mill, but will be pivotal to the narrative.

The film that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady will hit screens in December 2021.

