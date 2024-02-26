Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan: Father-daughter duo to come together for ‘King’, shoot details inside

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan is one of the most loved and respected actors from the Hindi movie industry. He has proven his versatility by showing his potential playing various characters in a lot of movies. The actor never fails to impress us and has become the king of romance. However, last year King Khan gave us a treat by giving some action-packed performances which left the audience awestruck.

Shahrukh Khan appeared in 3 movies last year, Dunki, Jawan, and Pathaan. While Jawan was directed by South director Atlee, Pathaan was a YRF spy universe movie and Dunki was a movie made by Rajkumar Hirani.

While Shahrukh Khan earned so much love and respect for his movies, Suhana Khan, his daughter did not receive so much praise from the audience as the reviews and reactions were mixed to negative. Suhana Khan appeared in the movie The Archies which was her debut movie and in the movie we could also see a lot of other actors making their debut.

The audience likes to know everything that goes on behind the curtains and earlier there was a buzz that Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan will be seen in a movie together. Soon the rumour turned out to be true and the fans of the actor got really excited to see this real life father-daughter duo on screen.

Now, according to sources, we have come to know that Shahrukh khan and Suhana Khan will be seen together in the movie ‘King’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Not just that, but the father-daughter duo will start the prep for the shoot from May this year.

It will surely be interesting to see how things turn out to be later.

