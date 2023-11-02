Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay to play major roles in a huge 1000 crores pan-Indian film by this director?

MUMBAI: Pan-Indian films have become the new trend, ever since the release of the movie Baahubali in 2015. Since then, many more pan-Indian films have been released that have done exceedingly well at the box office of India. Films like Pushpa, KGF, RRR, Kantara, and some others, have raised the bar for filmmaking and target audience. Now reports are saying that 2 big Indian superstars are going to be hopping on to the trend with an ace director.

These 2 superstars are Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay. They are already going to be sharing the screen together this year in Jawan. But Vijay’s role might only be in the form of a cameo. Well, latest reports say that the 2 actors could possibly share the screen playing full-fledged roles in what is set to be the biggest pan-Indian film by ace director Shankar.

Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay coming together is a big deal already, but reports also say that the approximate budget being planned is around a whopping Rs. 1000 crores, which means that the film will be shot on a grand scale. If speculations are to be believed, then this partnership will most likely beat any and all records at the box office.

In the upcoming days, fans and audiences are eagerly waiting for the release of some of the biggest Indian films like Salaar, Adipurush, Pushpa 2, Leo, Ram Charan’s next tentatively titled ‘RC15’, Jawan, and many more. Jawan is all set to release on 2nd June this year.

But this latest news of this upcoming film by Shankar is going to be very exciting as we could possibly witness SRK and Vijay sharing the screen.

