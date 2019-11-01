News

Shah Rukh Khan to announce 'Sanki' on his birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2019 04:53 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. His fans have been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project. It seems their wait has ended. Reports state that Shah Rukh will reveal details on his birthday on 2 November.

There have been speculations that the Bollywood star might collaborate with South filmmaker Atlee. It seems the speculation has turned into reality. As per Industry Tracker, Ramesh Bala, the actor is supposing to team up with Atlee for his next. His Tweet read, “#SRK - #Atlee movie titled #Sanki Announcement on Nov 2nd..” Titled as Sanki, if this said rumours turns into reality, it will SRK’s perfect return gift to his fans on his 54th birthday. 

Are you excited about Shah Rukh Khan’s next film? Hit the comment section below.

past seven days