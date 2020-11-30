Shah Rukh Khan clicked in His New Look while shooting for his upcoming movie Pathan

MUMBAI: Good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans around the globe, the actor resumed work after almost two years recently. It was after SRK got back from Dubai with his family, after attending the IPL 2020 season. The actor managed to leave fans in a frenzy as he kick-started work on his next film, after a much longer break. As SRK is back to work, the actor was recently clicked by the paparazzi in the city. Sometime back, Shah Rukh was spotted as he headed out for the shoot of Siddharth Anand's Pathan.

In pictures shared on Instagram, King Khan looks dashing as always. He's charming personality and swagger makes him look like the perfect gentleman he is. The actor is spotted dressed in casual attire. He is wearing loose black and white pants and a tee. SRK is sporting his long hair look from his film Don. The actor is also clicked wearing a pair of round-framed sunglasses to keep out of the winter heat. In the picture, Shah Rukh looks handsome. The picture sees the actor walking inside a building after he got out of his car. While Shah Rukh Khan heads out for the shoot of Pathan, without a doubt, his aura can leave anyone blushing red in joy.

Take a look at the picture of Shah Rukh Khan below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero. The Anand L Rai movie also featured Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and R Madhavan. After the film Zero, SRK took a long break from the movies. Talking about the film Pathan, it also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

