Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif and more; hit jodis that are coming back on the big screens again in 2023

MUMBAI : In 2022, hit jodis like Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon, Aamir Khan -Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others were seen on the big screens. But, they didn't make a mark at the box office. Now, in 2023, many hit jodis will be seen together in movies again and it will be interesting to see if the audience is excited to watch them together again.

Check out the list of hit jodis that are coming back on the big screens again in 2023...

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone (Pathaan)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan. They have already starred together in three films, and all three were super hit at the box office. Now, let's see what response their Jodi will get in Pathaan.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif (Tiger 3)

After the not-so-impressive Bharat, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Tiger 3. As Tiger and Zoya, Salman and Katrina have always impressed the audiences, and moviegoers are excited to watch to them in Tiger 3.



Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon (Shehzada)



Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were seen together in Luka Chuppi which was a hit at the box office. Fans have been waiting to watch them on the bug screen together again, and finally, their wait will get over this year with Shehzada.

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)



Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's jodi in Gully Boy was liked by everyone. Now, they are coming back in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Everyone also loved them together in Koffee With Karan, so seeing them on the big screens again will be interesting.

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Just last year Kartik and Kiara gave a hit like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and now, this year, they will be seen together again in Satyaprem Ki Katha. It's a romantic film and fans are eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screen again.

