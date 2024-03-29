Shah Rukh Khan did not charge a penny for The Forgotten Army, reveals Kabir Khan

MUMBAI: Everyone who works with Shah Rukh Khan often has good things to say about the superstar. Whether it’s the actors, directors or singers, people from the industry always share fascinating anecdotes about the Dunki actor and his kindness and respectful behaviour. Now, Kabir Khan has something good to say about SRK.

In 2020, Kabir Khan’s web series, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, was released on Prime Video. The series stars Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Chaudhary, TJ Bhanu Parvathimurthy, Shurti Seth and others. Shah Rukh Khan has worked as the show’s narrator. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director revealed that SRK didn’t charge a single penny to narrate the series.

Kabir Khan told Mashable India that when he made the series, he wondered who the show’s narrator should be. Kabir thought of SRK and asked him if he would do the same. The filmmaker shared, “I just took a shot and called him and said, ‘Shah Rukh, there is a series I have made on Azad Hind Fauj, will you voice it?’ And once again, without batting an eyelid, he said, ‘Of course.”

The Ek Tha Tiger director added, “He just came to the dubbing studio in Bandra. He did the voiceover for free; he refused to take any money. He did it because we have known each other for years, and he has always been so gracious and generous with his affection. It was so special. He is somebody I have known since before he joined the industry. I was friends with Gauri.”

Further, Kabir Khan talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s connection with Azad Hind Fauj, about whom his series The Forgotten Army is based. Kabir revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan’s father was very closely associated with General Shah Nawaz Khan, who was one of the generals of Netaji’s Azad Hind Fauj. He was one of the top generals. So SRK has a connection with Azad Hind Fauj.”

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan’s next is Chandu Champion, a sports drama starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The actor will next work on YRF’s spy movies Pathaan 2 and Tiger V Pathaan (also starring Salman Khan).

