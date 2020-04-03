Shah Rukh Khan donates to seven charitable organizations to fight Coronavirus; fans trend #SRKDonatesForCOVID

MUMBAI: The country is facing a crisis like situation because of the deadly coronavirus. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the crisis. Many celebrities have come forward to help government to fight against the virus. The latest one to join the list is Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan has extended his hand to support and donate to seven charitable organisations to fight Coronavirus. He shared a tweet on the same while also sharing a statement on Twitter, his tweet read, “In these times it is imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

His statement mentions that SRK's group of companies Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the government in its COVID-19 fight.

Along with the tweet, his production team has also shared an official statement on the same where Shah Rukh Khan said, "Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other states and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward."

Seeing this wonderful gesture from the actor, the fans are overwhelmed and started pouring in love and appreciation for taking this initiative. Not only that, the fans are also trending #SRKDonatesForCOVID on Twitter.

