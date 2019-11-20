Shah Rukh Khan gears up for Rajkumar Hirani’s next

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. His fans have been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.



There were reports that the Bollywood star will be starring in Atlee Kumar’s Sanki. There were also reports that the star is in talks for Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial and Ali Abbas Zafar's next action saga.



However, now, according to the media reports, Rajkumar has already brought on board the star for his next. Well, a source was recently quoted by Pinkvilla that Rajkumar has already locked SRK's dates from April 2020 for his movie. If all goes well, he might even have a big release next year itself. "It seems that Shah Rukh has loved all the three scripts and will do all of them, one by one. Raju has already locked SRK's dates from April 2020 for his movie and that's happening right away. If all goes well, he might even have a big release next year itself."