Shah Rukh Khan gets candid in his latest #AskSRK session about his movie and more

MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been all the buzz these days as his most anticipated film for this year, Pathaan, is all set to release this month. Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle to host his ‘Ask SRK’ session, where many fans commented and asked him the burning questions they wanted to ask him. Most of the questions that came were regarding ‘Pathaan’. He wrote, “10 minutes #AskSrk then have to leave for a game of ‘Pitthu’ (Lagori) with the kids.”

One fan asked him about his payment for Pathaan and wrote to him saying, “Pathaan ke liye kitne fees liye (How much did you charge for Pathaan)?” The actor sarcastically replied, “Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein (Do you want to sign me in next film)?”

The Siddharth Anand directorial will release on 25th January. On Tuesday, the much-anticipated trailer of the film was released. In reference to it, another fan wrote, “@iamsrk #AskSRK Ghar vaalo ka response, Pathaan trailer pe..?” He revealed that his son AbRam's reaction was, “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!”

He even said that none of his family members have seen the film. “No nobody has seen the film yet except the technicians working on it,” he said, answering another fan. He further said that it took him around six months to build up his adored physique in the action flick. Talking about his work experience with Siddharth Anand, he tweeted saying, “He is really a treat to work with. Too much fun.”

Yet another fan asked him, “who is your first girlfriend?” The star revealed that it was Gauri Khan, who is his wife. The couple got married in the year 1991 and have since been blessed with three kids: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

Then finally, Shah Rukh's ‘Ask Me Anything’ session came to an end when he tweeted, “Off to Lagori now. Thank u and wish me luck I win it!! See u in the theatres love u all.” This session happened while rumours of disagreements between him and Pathaan co-star, John Abraham were rife.

In a video shared online, it could be seen that John seemingly dodged a question regarding Shah Rukh's physique in the film. This happened during an event for a healthcare brand, where John was asked about Shah Rukh but he ignored the question and simply said, “Next question.” This made many people wonder whether there was a dispute between the actors, days before the film’s release.

