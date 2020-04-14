Shah Rukh Khan gets lauded by Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope for his contribution to fight Covid-19

MUMBAI: After announcing a range of initiatives, Shah Rukh Khan on Monday provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra appreciated the actor for his help towards the healthcare workers.

The minister took to his handle and posted, “Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra”.

As a dutiful response, Shah Rukh Khan also replied, “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy”.

The actor’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX recently announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Government in its COVID-19 fight. With an array of initiatives dispersed to diversify the effectiveness, this step has been welcomed by not just the industry peers and influencers but also, the social media and dignitaries.

Recently, the actor, along with wife Gauri Khan, offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

With these incredible initiatives, Shah Rukh Khan has extended his support with his group of companies. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society and are being lauded for the vision that the actor holds behind them.