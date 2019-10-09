Shah Rukh Khan gives this reply when fan asks him when he will do a film with AbRam

MUMBAI: Also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his amazing sense of humour and witty nature. The actor, who acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. Yesterday, he held #AskSRK with his fans where he answered all his fans’ queries.

During the #AskSRK session when the actor’s fan asked him about doing a film with his son, AbRam, the actor was at his wittiest. Replying to the fans he said, he will do a film with him, “as soon as I get his (AbRam) dates.” Hilarious! During his #AskSRK session, when a fan asked him to let his fans know about his upcoming project he said, “Working on stuff. Will take some time once I get the material right.”

Working on stuff. Will take some time once I get the material right. https://t.co/iTCFqogrkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019