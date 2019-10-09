News

Shah Rukh Khan gives this reply when fan asks him when he will do a film with AbRam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 04:10 PM

MUMBAI: Also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his amazing sense of humour and witty nature. The actor, who acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. Yesterday, he held #AskSRK with his fans where he answered all his fans’ queries.

During the #AskSRK session when the actor’s fan asked him about doing a film with his son, AbRam, the actor was at his wittiest. Replying to the fans he said, he will do a film with him, “as soon as I get his (AbRam) dates.” Hilarious! During his #AskSRK session, when a fan asked him to let his fans know about his upcoming project he said, “Working on stuff. Will take some time once I get the material right.”

Take a look below: 

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah of Bollywood, My Name is Khan, Swades, Movie News, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • 'War' zooms past Rs 200 crore-mark in 1 week[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'War' zooms...
  • Sanjay's daughter Trishala pens emotional post for late beau[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sanjay's daughter...
  • Each tree belongs to citizens as much as to govt: Riteish [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Each tree belongs to...
  • Check out how Kareena Kapoor gives an epic reaction to Ranveer Singh[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Check out how Kareena...
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her hubby Nick Jonas is very competitive[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas...
  • This is how Shah Rukh Khan replied when a fan asked him to burn CDs of RaOne on Dussehra[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    This is how Shah Rukh...

Recent Video
09 Oct 2019 04:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV celebs with huge age difference
TV celebs with huge age difference | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Oct 2019 04:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arjun Bijlani would be a great choice for Colors Bigg Boss - Sana Khan
Arjun Bijlani would be a great choice for Colors... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

past seven days