Shah Rukh Khan guides Ed Sheeran through his iconic dance move as Farah Khan directs; Fans enthralled

The actor shows this Hollywood singer how to make his characteristic move in a video that the director posted on Instagram, and you can see that he does it flawlessly. When Farah posted the video to her Instagram story.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 10:27
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: The fans are going crazy over the two extremely gifted men in the picture. B, who is performing in India, has fans in the entertainment industry as well as B Town celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having fun at Farah Khan's house with the Hollywood singer.

Also read:What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office

The actor shows this Hollywood singer how to make his characteristic move in a video that the director posted on Instagram, and you can see that he does it flawlessly. When Farah posted the video to her Instagram story, she stated, "When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos".

Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan fans are giddy about their friendship and hope the two will collaborate on a song soon. The superstar rules the world, and Ed is one of the most beloved Hollywood singers with a sizable fan base in India, so their collaboration will undoubtedly be huge.

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan can be seen posing together in the video, with Ed included in the frame. Since they have been friends for a long time and have worked together on multiple movies, fans are hoping that Farah and Shah Rukh Khan will soon make a movie. 

Along with Sushmita Sen, many fans want SRK and Farah to work on Main Hoon Na 2. In the movie Main Hoon Na, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Major Ram, and the actor's chemistry with Aarya was flawless.

Also read:What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodlife

Dunki Salaar Shah Rukh Khan Prabhas JAWAN Pathaan Adipurush Baahubali Bollywood South Kalki 2898 AD Bahubali Bahubali 2 Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan South Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 10:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here’s how Abhira would behave if she was a ‘SOBO GIRL’?
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla is one of the most loved celebrities on television. She has gained quite alot of fame with her...
Jhanak SPOILER: Arshi wipes vermillion off Jhanak’s head
MUMBAI: Jhanak is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show features Hiba Nawab, Kruhal Ahuja and...
Shah Rukh Khan guides Ed Sheeran through his iconic dance move as Farah Khan directs; Fans enthralled
MUMBAI: The fans are going crazy over the two extremely gifted men in the picture. B, who is performing in India, has...
Vanshaj SPOILER: DJ tries to kill Bhoomi
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Asha Negi shares snippets from her recent vacation and playfully calls herself a ‘certified delulu..’
MUMBAI: Asha Negi, the star of Pavitra Rishta, has made a lasting impression on the television industry with her...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Dilip wants to take revenge against Juggal
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan guides Ed Sheeran through his iconic dance move as Farah Khan directs; Fans enthralled
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Munmun
Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Sidharth
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons
Disha
Yodha actress Disha Patani sets the gram on fire with her new saree photoshoot
Khushi
Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan join hands - deets inside
Ajay
De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite for the sequel, here is when the movie will released