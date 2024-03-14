Shah Rukh Khan guides Ed Sheeran through his iconic dance move as Farah Khan directs; Fans enthralled

MUMBAI: The fans are going crazy over the two extremely gifted men in the picture. B, who is performing in India, has fans in the entertainment industry as well as B Town celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having fun at Farah Khan's house with the Hollywood singer.

Also read:What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office

The actor shows this Hollywood singer how to make his characteristic move in a video that the director posted on Instagram, and you can see that he does it flawlessly. When Farah posted the video to her Instagram story, she stated, "When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos".

Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan fans are giddy about their friendship and hope the two will collaborate on a song soon. The superstar rules the world, and Ed is one of the most beloved Hollywood singers with a sizable fan base in India, so their collaboration will undoubtedly be huge.

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan can be seen posing together in the video, with Ed included in the frame. Since they have been friends for a long time and have worked together on multiple movies, fans are hoping that Farah and Shah Rukh Khan will soon make a movie.

Along with Sushmita Sen, many fans want SRK and Farah to work on Main Hoon Na 2. In the movie Main Hoon Na, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Major Ram, and the actor's chemistry with Aarya was flawless.

Credits - Bollywoodlife