Shah Rukh Khan has a sweet reply to this specially abled fan singing DDLJ’s song

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. Also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood, he shares a special bond with his fans.

The actor, who was last seen in Zero, gets a lot of love from his fans via tweets, messages, letters and emails as well. However, every once in a while, SRK replies to his fans and makes them feel special. His sweet gesture is a proof that he is truly King Khan. Once again, with a sweet reply to a specially-abled fan, Shah Rukh has won everyone over.

The brother of a differently-abled fan whom SRK had responded to a few months ago as well, once again tweeted a video of him crooning King Khan’s song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Seeing the video of his special fan singing along the track, won Shah Rukh over and evoked a heart-warming response from him. SRK tweeted a reply to his fan and asked his brother to give him a hug from his side. The fan’s brother tweeted, “Day 266: Raju singing his favourite song #tujheDekhaToYeJanaSanam @iamsrk #RajuMeetsShahrukh.”

Shah Rukh’s reply read, “Wow how well he sings. Give him a hug from me. Love.”

