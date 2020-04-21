News

Shah Rukh Khan has a witty take on Salman Khan's new song

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Yesterday, Salman Khan launched a song titled Pyaar Karona, dedicated to the ongoing Coronavirus in India. The vocals were sung by the actor himself and talked about spreading love in the times of crisis. The song opened to a great response and started trending on YouTube. It was also liked by celebrities, who took to their social media accounts and praised the actor. Among many others, the list also includes Shah Rukh Khan.

During an Ask SRK session on Twitter, a user asked King Khan to comment on Salman Khan’s new song on Corona. Well, SRK, being his witty self, not only praised Salman but also poked fun at the relationship status. He loved both Salman Khan’s song and his single status. The Raees actor replied, 'Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai...' to a tweet that read, '@BeingSalmanKhan just launched his new song in his voice about corona and his love about country. Have you watched this ? @iamsrk.'

During the same QnA session, SRK also hinted at working with Rajkumar Hirani for his next. He replied, 'Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?' to a tweet that read, '#AskSRK which director you would love to work with? Martin Scorsese or Chris Nolan?' and this made all his fans jump with joy!

Have a look at the tweets below.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Pyaar Karona Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here