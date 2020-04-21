Shah Rukh Khan has a witty take on Salman Khan's new song

MUMBAI: Yesterday, Salman Khan launched a song titled Pyaar Karona, dedicated to the ongoing Coronavirus in India. The vocals were sung by the actor himself and talked about spreading love in the times of crisis. The song opened to a great response and started trending on YouTube. It was also liked by celebrities, who took to their social media accounts and praised the actor. Among many others, the list also includes Shah Rukh Khan.

During an Ask SRK session on Twitter, a user asked King Khan to comment on Salman Khan’s new song on Corona. Well, SRK, being his witty self, not only praised Salman but also poked fun at the relationship status. He loved both Salman Khan’s song and his single status. The Raees actor replied, 'Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai...' to a tweet that read, '@BeingSalmanKhan just launched his new song in his voice about corona and his love about country. Have you watched this ? @iamsrk.'

During the same QnA session, SRK also hinted at working with Rajkumar Hirani for his next. He replied, 'Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?' to a tweet that read, '#AskSRK which director you would love to work with? Martin Scorsese or Chris Nolan?' and this made all his fans jump with joy!

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi? https://t.co/EuSsrTHtx5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

