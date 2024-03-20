Shah Rukh Khan: Here are 7 times when the actor wowed the audience with his dhamakedar entry scenes

MUMBAI: The King Khan of the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan has made such a place in people’s hearts and minds that he is no more just a human being but also an emotion.

Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK, is not just famous on national level but is also known and loved internationally. The actor is the brand ambassador of tourism for Dubai and is one of the most educated actors in the industry.

SRK has the most loyal and dedicated fan base that keeps expanding and the actor enjoys a massive following of 46.6 million on his Instagram profile.

While the actor made a major comeback last year with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, there are many movies where he brought the audience to the peak of excitement with his entry scenes and his fans could not stop screaming in excitement. We are here with a list of 7 movies with memorable SRK entry scenes. Take a look at the list below:

Baazigar

This Abbas-Mustan movie has one of the best entry scenes of SRK and every fan loves the character he played in the movie which was something unique at the time and even today the character is considered as a unique one. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty wherein Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a psycho lover. The movie was released in 1993 and is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Dil Toh Paagal Hai

Dil Toh Pagal had become a sensation at the time of its release and the fans could not stop themselves from going to the theatres to watch this iconic 1997 movie. It was directed Yash Chopra and along with Shah Rukh Khan, we also got to watch Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in this movie which is based on love triangle. The movie is available to strem on Amazon Prime.

Baadshah

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this movie holds a huge importance in SRK’s life and even in his fans’ life. In the movie, SRK plays the role of a spy that is not really a sharp one. However, this super entertaining movie got the attention it deserved a little later after it was released and today, even after all these years, the movie is remembered for its comedy and SRK’s entry. The movie released in 1999 and is now available to stream on Youtube.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This Karan Johar movie of 2001 witnessed the iconic emotional face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Even today, the fans cannot forget the famous entry scenes where he gets off the helicopter and Jaya Bachchan senses his presence. The movie also featured Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan while Kajol was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Main Hoon Na

This is one of the best action and drama movies of Shah Rukh Khan wherein he played the role of a soldier who is under cover to protect his senior’s daughter and also to fulfil his father’s wish of bringing the family together. The movie released in the year 2004 and was directed by Farah Khan. The movie is available to stream on Netflix. The audience just cannot forget his entry in the beginning of the movie and then getting out of the train.

Pathaan

A part of the YRF Spy universe, this Siddharth Anand directorial movie was celebrated as Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in a major way. The cast of the movie also included John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The crowd in the theatres went while when Shah Rukh Khan was introduced as Pathaan in the movie. This is a 2023 movie which is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Jawan

Atlee directed this movie and it had one of the best entries by SRK or anyone for that matter as the entry was iconic and the audience loved it very much. The movie released in 2023 and raised the level of action for everyone. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

