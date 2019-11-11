News

Shah Rukh Khan to hires female bodyguards and the reason will leave you in splits

By Ektaa Kumaran
11 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan who is on a small break from movies post his last release Zero and now is taking his time to start the next project. SRK is one of the few actors who takes a lot of care of his fans and sees to that his fans are always  happy and he tries his best to give some time to him.

Now recently Shah Rukh Khan claimed that he has employed female bodyguards who defend him from female admirers who aspire to come near him. He added that as a celebrity he has to smell good all the time because buffs embrace them and have expectations with him. He said that it doesn’t look good when male bodyguards push female fans to defend him and therefore he has female guards.

He in his most witty way said that female fans have sharp nails and when they see their favorite actor they tend to scratch them thus, leaving marks on them and then it becomes very difficult for him to explain these marks to his children and wife.

Recent Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 54th birthday and it was a great topic of discussion on social media. 

