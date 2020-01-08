Shah Rukh Khan to host the 65th Filmfare Awards in Guwahati and Vicky Kaushal to co – host the show

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan along with Vicky Kaushal will be hosting the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 to be held in Guwahati on February 15.

As per sources, SRK will be leading the show and will host it. He will be seen portraying his usual quirks and will not be alone as Vicky Kaushal will be joining him as the co-host for the event.

The event, worth anything between Rs 20 and Rs 30 crore is likely to be held on February 15, 2020, held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Amingaon, however, there is no official confirmation on this.

However, the cost of tickets to the gala event in its earlier edition which ranged from Rs 10 thousand to Rs 3 lakhs held in Mumbai, does not augur much confidence as the whopping prices of tickets if continues in this edition might as well stop many common people from walking the red carpet with the Bollywood stars.

The previous year’s Filmfare which was hosted in Jio Garden BKC, Mumbai saw the ticket price ranging from whooping Rs 3 lakh with a minimum of Rs. 10,000. Other price slabs are Rs. 12,000, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 40,000, Rs. 50,000,Rs. 75,000,Rs. 1,10,000,Rs. 1,50,000,Rs. 2,25000,Rs. 3,00,000.

It will be very interesting to watch the duo of Shah Rukh and Vicky hosting the prestigious show.