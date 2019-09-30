Shah Rukh Khan impressed by Farhan Akhtar’s avatar in first look poster of ‘Toofan’

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar’s first look from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s, upcoming action thriller, Toofan was released today. The dashing first look poster featured Farhan in a completely muscular avatar, who can be seen right in the middle of a boxing ring.



With gloves in his hands, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was all charged up to take on his opponent in the ring. The poster received an overwhelming response from everyone including Shah Rukh Khan. SRK and Farhan are close friends and have worked together on several occasions.Today, Farhan took to Twitter and shared the poster. Seeing the poster, King Khan couldn’t resist and took retweeted the same. Shah Rukh praised how Farhan looked in the poster and also wished him all the luck for the upcoming film. Toofan is the story of a boxer played by Farhan and for the same, the actor has been sweating it out at the gym. Often Farhan has shared photos and videos on Instagram while boxing and working out at the gym to look like a boxer.Shah Rukh tweeted, “Kya baat hai. All the best my friend. All looking and feeling awesome!.” Farhan also thanked SRK for the praises and wrote, “Thank you so much Shahrukh@iamsrk .. your best wishes mean a lot. Big hug. #Toofan #firstlook.” Aside from Shah Rukh, Arshad Warsi and other Bollywood actors were in awe of Farhan’s transformation to look like an ace boxer on screen in Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. It is penned by Anjum Rajabali and stars Isha Talwar and Paresh Rawal as Farhan’s coach. Toofan is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

Check out SRK’s tweet

Kya baat hai. All the best my friend. All looking and feeling awesome! https://t.co/Eek6DlpslD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2019

Check out Farhan’s tweet

Well, with this poster Farhan has already elevated expectations from the film and just like SRK, we, too, are totally impressed.

