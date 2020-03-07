News

Shah Rukh Khan: 'Kaamyaab', a small film with a big heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2020 12:00 AM

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished the entire team of "Kaamyaab" luck and said that it is a small film with a big heart.

Shah Rukh, whose Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting the movie, took to Twitter, were he shared a photograph go himself along with the cast of the film.

"A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from from those who see it. All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai... #KaamyaabInCinemas," he captioned the image.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, "Kaamyaab",deals with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema.

It features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.

Tags Shah Rukh Khan Kaamyaab Hardik Mehta Sanjay Mishra Deepak Dobriyal TellyChakkar

