Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocks in 24 years; the actress recreates a scene from the film

MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a film that is still celebrated by fans. Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The epic love story of Raj and Simran has remained one of the most loved films across the globe. The film has now reached a milestone.



Today marks the completion of 24 years of DDLJ and it surely is a happy occasion for the makers and the stars. On achieving this epic milestone, Kajol set out to recreate a famous pose of hers from the movie and managed to send all her fans on a trip down memory lane. As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocked in 24 years, Kajol took to social media to share a video in which she can be seen sitting in a corner of her house with a book and reading glasses. The pose was the same as the one from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in which Simran can be seen sitting with a book and reading glasses in the train, right next to Raj aka Shah Rukh. One of the posters of Aditya Chopra’s film also featured Kajol in the same pose.



Kajol shared the video on social media and managed to send us all on a nostalgic trip. She captioned it as, “Still got the specs & still reading in weird places even after 24 years.



#24YearsOfDDLJ.”



Take a look below: