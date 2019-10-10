Shah Rukh Khan leaves his fans with a smile with a witty reply during #ASKMESRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is just not known for his acting chops, but also for his impeccable wit and sense of humour. Once again, he displayed the quality as he took to Twitter for a #AskSrk a chat that he does with his fans.

SRK answered all the questions posed by his fans, and there were some answers that had us falling off our chairs with laughter. One of his fans asked him about the dumbest way in which he has been injured, Shah Rukh replied by saying that he got injured once while riding a camel’s back. He said, 'I think jumping over camels back....it broke mine! That was like the ‘last straw.'

Another fan asked him why he took a break from Bollywood, to which he answered that he himself he is Bollywood.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty answers and humble nature in spite of being such a superstar.

Check out some of his witty replies.