Shah Rukh Khan looks his stylish best as he gets clicked at Gateway of India

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan. The actor was snapped at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Friday. He boarded a private boat and head to an undisclosed location. Whenever the actor steps out in the city, the paps follow him. They just can’t get enough of the star. King Khan enjoys a massive fan following worldwide.

In this picture, SRK can be seen sporting a black hoodie paired with comfy pants. The actor can be seen covering his face with a face mask and with a stylish pair of sunglasses. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathan will also star Deepika Padukone in the lead role. It is directed by Bachna Ae Haseeno famed Siddharth Anand. After 2018 film Zero, King Khan is making a comeback on the big screen with this flick.

Take a look at his pictures.



SRK and Deepika will be collaborating for the fourth time.

Credits: Pinkvilla