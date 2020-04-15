Shah Rukh Khan makes huge contribution for Coronavirus relief once again

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has created a crisis situation. Celebrities are coming forward to do their bit. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the celebrities who made a huge contribution.

Apart from contributing a huge amount of money to the PM-CARES and several other relief funds, Shah Rukh just continues to win hearts with his generosity and humanity. Just recently, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope thanked SRK for providing 25,000 PPE kits to people on the frontline. Even after making a huge contribution once again in the fight against the Coronavirus, reacting to Tope, Shah Rukh took to his social media to thank the Minister instead for his help in sourcing the kits to the medical staff.

On Twitter, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope tweeted, “Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra”. In his tweet, the Rajesh Tope thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his kind contribution of 25,000 PPE (Personal Protective equipment) kits provided to the medical staff in Maharastra fighting in the war again the virus.

In return, replying to the tweet made by Minister Rajesh Tope, Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the post and wrote, “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy.”

