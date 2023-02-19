Shah Rukh Khan: My kids say I have a damn cool body in 'Pathaan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who flaunted a perfect eight-pack abs in the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in his latest release 'Pathaan', is happy that youngsters find his chiselled body "cool".
SRK, who is a father of three - Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam, said: "When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it!"

He added: "I think it was already planned that slowly, slowly, they will start opening my buttons. I have never done my signature steps with abs! So, ya, it took a lot of takes, a lot of takes."

"I'm very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa! I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don't know if I will be able to do it again."

About what he loves about the chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, SRK said: "Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I feel makes you want to dance. Just wanted to do a step which everyone can do with ease. It comes when it's like all things are done well now and so let's celebrate, it's a party song in the film."

SOURCE-IANS

 

